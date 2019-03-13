Fatehkadal youth mowed down due to CRPF’s rash driving: Police

March 13, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that an incident in which a 22-year-old youth from Fatehkadal area of Srinagar was mowed down by a CRPF gypsy during protests in June last year, happened “due to negligence, carelessness, and rash driving by the unknown driver” of the vehicle.

In a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Police has stated that the report sought from Police Station Nowhatta reveals that on 01-06 2018 Police Station Nowhatta received information through reliable sources to the effect that one white colour CRPF gypsy, without registration number coming from Khanyar to Nowhatta hit two unknown persons at Nowhatta Chowk.

“They got injured and were shifted to SKIMS by the locals for treatment. This incident took place due to negligence, carelessness and rash driving by the unknown driver of the vehicle,” police told SHRC.

On 01 June, 22-year-old Qaiser Amin Bhat, who was mowed down by a paramilitary CRPF gypsy during clashes at Nowhatta in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS here.



The Commission was informed that deceased Qaiser had jumped on the bonnet of the vehicle as a result of which, he fell down from it and got injured.

“He was later evacuated by the locals to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Police stated to SHRC.

In reply police also stated that Police a case FIR No. 19/2018 US 279,337 RPC was registered on the same day and efforts are made to trace out the said vehicle and accused.

After Qaiser’s death “Section 304-A RPC” was added in the case, Police said.

The Commission was further informed that during the course of the investigation, site plan has been prepared and also statements of some witnesses have been recorded U/S 161 CrPC.

“The correspondence has been made with all CRFF BNs as well as PCR Srinagar for ascertaining the vehicle which may be involved in the said case,” Police said.

Police further said, “After some time, one video went viral on the page of Rising Kashmir, after observing the said video the vehicle registration HR55C-3367 surfaced clearly.”

SHRC was also told that the correspondence has been made with the commandant of 28 BN CRPF. “The Bn has provided the duty roster as well as vehicle roster.”



“After perusal of the vehicle roster, the said vehicle pertained to 28 BN CRPF. During the course of the investigation, the said vehicle has been seized and released in favour of said BN in compliance of court orders,” said police.

It was also stated that the video footage was sent to FSL Srinagar for obtaining an expert opinion.

The police reply also reads, “The individual seen under the vehicle in the video is alive, whose particulars have been ascertained as Younis Ahmad son of Nissar Ahmad of Dalgate and another individual namely Qaiser Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat of Fatahkadal Srinagar jumped on the bonnet of the vehicle—he fell down from the vehicle and got injured. He was later evacuated by the locals to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“Moreover, statements of few witnesses were recorded which revealed that there was heavy stone pelting on the spot. Investigation of the case is going on and would be concluded in due course of time,” Police told SHRC.

