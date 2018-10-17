About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fatehkadal gunfight: Two slain militants, civilian identified

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The militants who were killed in a gunfight at Fatehkadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday have been identified as Mehrajuddin Bangroo and Fahad Waza of Downtown.  

Police said three militants and a policeman were killed in a gunfight at Syed Ali Akar in Fatehkadal area of the city. The slain cop was Kamal from Reasi.

However, according to reports the third slain man has identified as civilian Rayees Ahmad son of the house owner where the encounter took place.

“The gunfight is over. However, the search operation is on,” police said.

 

