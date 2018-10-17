About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fatehkadal gunfight: Schools, colleges closed in Srinagar

Published at October 17, 2018 10:03 AM 0Comment(s)954views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In the aftermath of gunfight between militants and government forces at Fatehkadal, the district administration ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Officials said the decision to close educational institutions was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order problem in the city.

Three militants and a police were killed in a gunfight at Fatehkadal area in the wee hours today. 

Authorities have also suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar city.

