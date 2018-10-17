Fatehkadal gunfight: KPPA condemns beating of photojournalists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Wednesday condemned the thrashing of several photojournalists by Police while they were discharging their professional duties, covering a gunfight at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar downtown.
KPPA spokesman said that two senior Police officers - Superintendent of Police (North City) and Superintendent of Police (Cargo) - used abusive language against the photojournalists while they were covering the gunfight and roughed up several of them.
The spokesman termed the behaviour of police officers as “brazen” and “uncalled for” and urged the authorities to take immediate action against them.
“The senior police officers behaved like ruffians and not only came in way of the photojournalists while performing their professional obligations but also beat them to pulp and threatened them of life,” KPPA said in a statement.
The KPPA spokesman said the photojournalist community would be forced to hit the streets to protest if immediate action was not taken against the police officers.