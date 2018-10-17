Fatehkadal gunfight: KPC condemns thrashing of journalists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Press Club (KPC) Wednesday condemned the thrashing of journalists by policemen at a gunfight site in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar.
“Many reporters and photo journalists were beaten up while they were performing their professional duties this morning,” KPC said in a statement adding that one of the injured journalists is also an executive member of KPC.
“It is also being reported that the thrashing took place right in front of senior police officers.”
KPC expressed shock over this behaviour of forces and hoped that the state administration would take a note of this act.
(Representational picture)