Fatehkadal gunfight: JRL calls for shutdown on Thursday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown on Thursday against the “atrocities being inflicted on people including gruesome killings, arbitrary arrests and PSAs, destruction of homes, harassment of students attack on journalists and all other measures of repression.”
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik expressed deep anguish and grief at the “killing of Rayees Ahmed and two armed youth Mehraj ud Din Bangroo and Faid Mushtaq Waza in Fateh Kadal today morning by the forces, razing down of the house and damaging others around it and the cardiac arrest suffered by the owner of the house due to the forces action.”
JRL said that "state repression against people is increasing with each passing day as it gets manifest in different forms of atrocities being committed. State machinery is all out to crush people in order to crush their dissent.”
“Communication lines are blocked as internet is suspended frequently. Youth and activists are arbitrarily booked under draconian PSA and sent to outside jails. There is no law in the land except the law of state might.”
JRL said Universities and colleges are forcibly closed to disallow students from raising their voice against daily killings and atrocities.
“Kashmiri Students in outside universities are booked in false cases and harassed. Even news reporters and photographers are not spared and thrashed,” JRL said in a statement.