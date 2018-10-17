Fatehkadal gunfight: IUST students protests, class work suspended

Javid SofiAwantipora
Students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora held a protest on Tuesday against the killing of a civilian in Fateh Kadal Srinagar.
A student from the Varsity informed Rising Kashmir that class work was suspended in IUST after news spread about killing of two militants and a civilian in a gunfight at Fatehkadal in Srinagar.
“As the students were leaving the campus, some of them started raising slogans and marched towards the main market,” he said, adding that clashes erupted after students reached at highway in Awantipora.
The students said the Varsity officials locked gates of the campus to prevent any untoward incident.
They said the road leading to University campus has been blocked by protesting students.
In charge public relations officer (PRO) of IUST said the university staff and students were stranded inside the campus because of protesting students.
"We requested them multiple times for safe passage to students,” the PRO said.
(Representational picture)