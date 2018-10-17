Fatehkadal gunfight: Clashes erupt in downtown, restrictions imposed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Clashes between youth and government forces erupted at Downtown areas of Srinagar city after the killing of three militants in a gunfight at Fatehkdal area.
Reports said clashes erupted at Zaldagar, Fatehkadal and Karfali Mohallah areas of downtown.
Witnesses said youths took to the streets soon after the news of the gunfight and starting pelting stones on government forces who retaliated by firing tear smokes shells to quell the protestors. They said the clashes were going on.
Meanwhile, restrictions have also been imposed in area of downtown to maintain law and order.
Earlier, three militants and a police were killed in a gunfight at Syed Ali Akar in Fatehkadal area of the city.
(Representational picture)