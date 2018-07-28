Fateh Kadal residents demand public transport

No complaint received so far, will address issue on priority: Addl SP Traffic
Gafira QadirSrinagar, July 27:
Non-availability of public transport on many routes of Downtown is causing inconvenience to the residents while authorities claim they have not received any complaint in this regard.
People from all walks of life, particularly students and government employees, have to walk long distances to board public buses. “Being a student, I cannot afford auto fare everyday from my home to college,” said Rumaisa, a resident of Fateh Kadal.
Buses and sumos don’t ply on the route I use and to travel from Fateh Kadal people have to reach Bohrikadal or Babademb area first to board public transport.
“I have to walk almost one kilometer every day, either from Fatehkadal to Bohrikadal or to Babademb,” said Muzaffar, another resident of Fateh Kadal.
Though sumos are available near Babademb but the commuters complained that they hardly find any space as the seats mostly remain occupied.
Muzaffar added that auto rickshaws take advantage of the situation and fleece the helpless office goers and students especially.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Traffic (City), Mubashir Bukhari said, “This issue has never been brought into my notice by the people so no action has been taken so far to address the issue.” He assured that appropriate action will be now taken to address the issue.