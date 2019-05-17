May 17, 2019 | Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan

‘Fasting is like a school that teaches forbearance, patience and sincerity. It promotes good attitudes and virtuous words and actions’

It was narrated from Abu Hurayrah (RA) that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Fasting is a shield. So the fasting person should avoid obscene speech and should not behave foolishly and ignorantly, and if somebody fights with him or insults him, he should tell him twice, ‘I am fasting.’ “(Narrated by al-Bukhaari, 1894)

By the One in Whose hand is my soul, the smell that comes from the mouth of a fasting person is better in the sight of Allah (SWT) than the scent of musk. (Allah (SWT) says about the fasting person), ‘He has given up his food, drink and desires for My sake. The fast is for Me and I will reward (the fasting person) for it and the reward of good deeds is multiplied ten times.’ (Muslim, 1151)

This hadeeth indicates that the fasting person is required to guard his fast by adopting a good attitude and avoiding a bad one, so that fasting will produce the expected results and thus he will earn the forgiveness that is promised in return.

It was narrated that Abu Hurayrah (RA) said: The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Fasting does not just mean giving up food and drink, rather fasting means giving up idle speech and obscene conduct. If anyone insults you or treats you in an ignorant manner, then say, ‘I am fasting, I am fasting.’”

And it was also narrated that Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Whoever does not give up false speech and acting in accordance with it and acting in an ignorant manner, Allah (SAW) has no need of him giving up his food and drink.”(Narrated by al-Bukhaari, 6057). This hadeeth and those quoted above indicate that the fasting person should be keen to ensure that his fast is sound and free of the things mentioned.

The hadeeth also indicates that the true Islamic fast is one in which all the faculties fast. Fasting in the sense of abstaining from food and drink is something that anyone can do, and it is easy.

The words of the Prophet (SAW) – “fasting is a shield” – mean that it is something that screens and protects you from what you fear.

What is meant is that fasting screens a person and protects him from falling into sin which is the cause of punishment. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Fasting is a shield against the Fire like the shield of any one of you in battle.” This clearly points to the virtue of fasting.

The fast that is truly accepted is the fast in which all the faculties refrain from sin, when the tongue refrains from lying and immoral talk, and the stomach refrains from food and drink, and the private parts refrain from obscenity and intimacy with women.

Fasting is like a school that teaches forbearance, patience and sincerity. It promotes good attitudes and virtuous words and actions. The fasting person does not behave in a foolish manner, go to extremes or get angry; he does not tell lies or utter false speech, he does not break his promise or delay work, rather his speech is dhikr and his silence is thought. The time of the fasting person is too precious to be wasted in these things that doom one to Hell and affect the reward of the fast. And Allah (SWT) knows best.

(The excerpt is from Sheikh al-Fawzaan’s Ahkaam al-Siyaam)



