Fasting in Hot Summers

May 13, 2019 | Ibn Rajab al-Hanbali (RA)

Among the acts of worship whose reward is multiplied during extreme heat is fasting

As the blessed month of Ramaḍan coincides with the summer months, many Muslims are apprehensive of the long fasts and, admittedly, struggle to stay hungry and thirsty for such a lengthy period. The following extract from Imam Ibn Rajab al-Ḥanbali’s ‘Laṭaif al-Maarif’ will change our perspective and make us realize the great opportunity Allah (SWT) has granted us to reap extra reward. Among the acts of worship whose reward is multiplied during extreme heat is fasting, due to the thirst one experiences in the midday heat. This is why Muaadh ibn Jabal (RA) expressed remorse on his deathbed over the midday thirst he would no longer experience, and other predecessors expressed the same.

It is related that Hazrat Abu Bakr al-Ṣiddiq (RA) would fast in the summer and not fast in the winter. At the time of his demise, Hazrat Umar (RA) advised his son Hazrat Abdullah (RA) “Acquire the characteristics of faith,” and the first one he (RA) mentioned was fasting in the intense summer heat.

Qasim bin Muḥammad (RA) said that Hazrat Aiyesha (RA) would fast in the intense heat. He was asked, “What caused her to do this?” He replied, “She was taking advantage of the time before death.” Mujammi al-Taymi (RA) would fast in the summer until he would faint. One of the righteous women would choose the hottest days and fast them. When she was asked regarding this, she would say, “When the price is cheap, everyone will buy,” indicate that she preferred those actions only a few were capable of, due to it being difficult for them. This is a sign of great determination.

Abu Musa al-Ashari (RA) was on a boat when he heard someone calling, “O People aboard, stand up!” three times. Abu Musa (RA) replied: “How can we stand up? Do you not see where we are? How can we stand up?” The caller asked, “Shall I not inform you of a decree that Allah (SWT) has taken upon Himself?” He replied, “Indeed, why not? Inform us!” The caller replied, “Allah (SWT) has decreed upon Himself that whoever makes himself thirsty for Allah’s (SWT) sake on a hot day has a right upon Allah (SWT) that He quenches his thirst on the Day of Standing.” Thus, Abu Musa (RA) would seek the extremely hot days where one would be close to passing out and fast those days.

Hazrat Kaab (RA) said that Allah (SWT) said to Hazrat Musa (AS) “I have made it incumbent upon Myself for whomever is thirsty for My sake that I will quench his thirst on the Day of Resurrection.” Others have said, “It is written in the Torah: ‘Glad tidings for whoever makes himself hungry in preparation for the Great Day where his hunger will be satisfied. Glad tidings for whoever makes himself thirsty in preparation for the Great Day where his thirst will be quenched.’”

Hazrat Ḥasan (RA) said, “A maiden of Paradise will say to a friend of Allah (SWT), while he is reclining with her on the shore of a river of wine in Paradise, as she hands him a cup whilst he is in the pinnacle of enjoyment, “Do you know on which day Allah married me to you? He looked at you on a long summer day while you were extremely thirsty in the midday heat. He expressed His pride over you to the angels, saying, ‘Look at My slave. He has left his wife, pleasure, food and drink for My sake, desiring what is with me. Bear witness that I have forgiven him.’ He forgave you on that day and married you to me.”

Ḥajjaj camped by some water on a journey between Makka and Madina and called for his dinner. He saw a Bedouin whom he called to eat with him. The Bedouin replied, “One who is better than you invited me, so I accepted his invitation.” He asked, “And who is this?” The man replied, “Allah (SWT). He invited me to fast and so I fasted.” Ḥajjaj asked, “In this intense heat?” The man replied: “Yes. I am fasting in preparation for a much hotter day.” Ḥajjaj said, “Break your fast today and fast tomorrow.” The man replied, “Only if you can guarantee that I will live until tomorrow.” Ḥajjaj said, “This is not in my hands.” He replied, “How then can you ask me to do something now in place of something in the future you have no control over?”

Hazrat Ibn Umar (RA) was once on a journey with some of his companions and they had spread out their tablecloth. A shepherd passed by, so they invited him to eat with them. He said, “I am fasting.” Hazrat Ibn Umar (RA) said, “You are fasting on a hot day like this, while you are between these valleys walking behind these sheep?” The shepherd replied, “I am taking advantage of these free days of mine.” Hazrat Ibn Umar (RA) was impressed by this reply and said, “Can you sell one of your sheep to us? We will feed you from its meat with which you can break your fast and we will pay you for it.” The shepherd said, “They do not belong to me; they belong to my master.” Hazrat Ibn ʿUmar (RA) said, “What will your master say to you if you tell him it was eaten by a wolf?” The shepherd left with his finger raised towards the sky, saying, “What about Allah?”Hazrat Ibn Umar (RA) kept repeating this phrase of his. When he arrived in Madīna, he went to the shepherd’s master, and bought him and his sheep. He then freed the shepherd and gave him the sheep as a gift.

Hazrat Ibn Umar (RA) used to fast the optional fasts until he would almost faint, but he would not break his fast. Hazrat Imām Aḥmad (RA) would fast until he was close to fainting and he would wipe water over his face. He was asked about a person who fasts but finds it extremely hot. He said, “There is nothing wrong with wetting a cloth to cool oneself with and pouring water over oneself.” The Prophet (SAW) was at a place called Arj where he was pouring water over his head while fasting.

Hazrat Abu l-Darda’ (RA) would say, “Fast the extremely hot days, in preparation for the Day of Rising. Pray two rakʿats in the darkness of night, in preparation for the darkness of the grave.” It is narrated in Ṣaḥiḥ al-Bukhari and Ṣaḥiḥ Muslim on the authority of Abu l-Darda (RA), “We saw ourselves with Allah’s (SWT) Messenger (SAW) on one of his journeys on an extremely hot day. A man would put his hand on his head due to the intense heat. (But not having any shade) None of them would be fasting except Allah’s Messenger (SAW) and Abdullah ibn Rawaḥa (RA). In one narration, “This was during the month of Ramaḍān.”

When those who fast for Allah (SWT) in the heat are patient against their intense thirst, He (SWT) has set aside for them a specific door among the doors of Paradise; the door of Rayyan. Whoever enters it will drink, and whoever drinks after entering it will never be thirsty again. When they enter through it, it will be locked to those coming after them, thus none will enter through it except them.

May Allah (SWT), Most High give us the ability to appreciate the blessed month of Ramadan, accept all our acts of worship therein, and bless us with the extra reward of the long summer fasts.

(The excerpt is from Imam Ibn Rajab al-Ḥanbali’s Laṭaif al-Maarif)