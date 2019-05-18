Fasting: A Holistic Spiritual Experience

May 18, 2019 | Dr. Meraj Ahmad Meraj

‘Ramadan moves the focus away from bodily desires and towards our spiritual journey’

Food and water are basic human needs. They connect us to the physical world and fasting is something which breaks that connection so that we receive spiritual sustenance and connect to our spirit. Fasting makes us to focus on the cravings of our soul. It is a spiritual workout that strengthens the soul. Fasting as a spiritual journey to cleanse the soul toward contentment and peace of mind is a common ritual in most religious traditions.

Fasting promotes heightened spiritual consciousness and has an internal as well as an external dimension. Internally, it refers to the purification of the self from the evils of; bad intention, deceit, hypocrisy, selfishness, cowardice, arrogance, prejudice. Outwardly, it is manifested in one's positive attitude, good behavior and noble character.

The purpose of fasting is to make us close to God and establish a relationship between the human self and the divine purpose. Fasting can lead one to an extraordinary spiritual level. Fasting is a means by which one can become empathic to those in pain and understand how blessed one is with the resources that he enjoys.

Fasting maintains the integrity of the human body both physically and spiritually. The month of Ramadan helps in self-control against evil desires. It is the month of radical positive change. Fasting creates a social and humanitarian context that fosters compassion for the needy around the world. Fasting is prescribed as a way for individuals to come closer to God and to lift souls to new heights of piety.

Fasting encourages spiritual focus, self-discipline and performing penance. Fasting makes one understand the pain and suffering which millions of people go through every day without food, water and other basic necessities of life. This experience should inspire us in compassion and mercy. Fasting reforms and purifies our body, mind and heart through a one month ‘corrective course’ that includes praying, paying ‘zakat’, helping those who are in distress.

Fasting is not merely abstention from food and drinks but is a feeling and sharing of love with those who are less fortunate. Therefore, it helps in spreading sympathy and also helps to avoid selfishness with increased level of f collective consciousness. Fasting with honest devotion brings long-lasting and positive changes in our lives. It helps to attain ‘Taqwah’ i.e. God consciousness, God fearing, piety, and self-restraining. Fasting creates the real spirit of social belonging of unity and brotherhood.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan trains our behavior on spiritual lines. The Holy Qur'an refers to the fasting ones as ‘spiritual wayfarers’; the journey of Ramadan motivates each person to perpetuate the positive spirit and to continue on the spiritual journey towards fulfillment and excellence. In fact, fasting is a physical effort to gain spiritual achievement.

Ramadan is also a month of human solidarity. The spiritual meaning of solidarity is nurtured by the way we deal with our own selves. The spiritual quality depends on our personal struggle to be better and more dignified individuals. Fasting also involves justice, as we pay attention to our rights and spiritual needs. Fasting is a spiritual experience that helps to make us better human beings.

The Holy month of Ramadan is the month of mercy and compassion. It is the month of love and respect towards poor and needy. In this blessed month we must search for; life’s meaning, for self-restraint and discipline. God consciousness should prevail over superficial desires, illusions and artificial appetites.

Fasting develops self-restraint, self-discipline, and improves manners. Fasting is an opportunity to achieve self-control. It cleanses the body, mind and soul and helps us to feel the peace that comes from intense spiritual devotion.

(Author is Assistant Professor)

merajjnu@gmail.com