Fast track development works

May 23, 2019 |

On Wednesday, Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the second phase of Jehangir-Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover and dedicated it to the commuters. The flyover stretch constructed at a cost of 37.5 crore rupees is expected to decongest the traffic in the area especially on the grade roads beneath the flyover that run through localities like Solina, Aloochi Bagh and Rambagh. Earlier, the grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre was thrown open to the commuters. The momentum for the completion of projects and development works has been set for the year in Kashmir where summer month has just started. The government needs to make most of this season as work often gets halted in inclement weather in winters. There may not be any dearth of funds as far as developmental works in the state are concerned, but the slow pace of work has meant that some of the mega projects remain incomplete even after failing several deadlines, the JCR flyover being a case in point which after missing a number of deadlines is still not complete and has been divided in phases. Forget the big projects, the authorities fail to keep deadlines even on routine developmental works. We often hear officials reviewing progress of various projects, but we rarely see any project completed in time. People have become used to the laidback approach of government agencies executing the civil works. Besides, lack of coordination between the different departments results in sheer wastage of funds. Besides resulting in unnecessary additional expenditure, it also poses serious hardships for the residents. The state also incurs huge losses on account of the sub-standard material used by the contractors. This is one of the reasons why the macadamized road surfaces do not sustain for long. In the absence of strict monitoring, the contractors do not bother to conform to the guidelines. The roads develop cracks and slowly wear off into loose gravel after rain or snowfall, which eventually result in potholes. The government keeps stressing on speeding up the pace of works and in the process compromise on the quality. The government must be strict in enforcing accountability in various civil works so as to ensure timely completion as well as quality and sustainable work. Ideally the state capital should fare better in terms of the development projects, but the situation in Srinagar is as bad as any rural area. Besides being a capital city, Srinagar is also a famed tourist destination and accordingly special care should have been taken to its developmental needs, but that is not the case. It is imperative for governor administration to fast track work on different projects before the state goes to polls again.