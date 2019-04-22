Fashion Fiesta holds first Annual Meet

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Gives away awards to Franchisee owners, employees for excellent performances

In order to appreciate the excellent performances of its employees and franchise owners, Fashion Fiesta Sunday organised First Annual Meet here at Hotel Shahenshah Palace.

A total of 16 franchises along with their staff had turned up for the annual meet who were awarded for their sales growth during the financial year 2018-19.

On the occasion, Managing Director of Fashion Fiesta Adnan Shah appreciated the hard work put in by his employees and franchisees in the growth of the company.

Notably, the first outlet of this apparel showroom was established by the young entrepreneur in the year 2013. Since then, the company has grown across the length and breadth of the State opening 15 more showrooms at other location due to the increased demand.

Rouf Yawa, owner of Franchise at Karan Nagar, was adjudged as the most Productive Franchisee of the Year. He was honoured with Umra trip by the company Fashion Fiesta.

Mohammad Hussain, owner of Franchise at Budgam, was adjudged as the Most Efficient Franchisee of the year. He was also honoured with the award of excellence.

Similarly, in the staff category, Sheikh Umar was adjudged as the Efficient Employee of the Year, Fahad Shawl was adjudged as the productive employee of the year.

Besides, the franchise owners Athar Khan, Tafvaiz, Haroon were awarded smart phones for their outstanding performances.

Co-Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Zahoor A Tramboo, Sports Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Tariq Ghani also spoke on the occasion and hailed the success of Fashion Fiesta.

RJ Sardar Nasir Ali Khan, Bureau Chief India Today Shuja ul Haq, Bureau Chief News Nation Idrees Lone were also present on the occasion.