F&AS aspirants stage protest, demand release of selection list

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 02:
Scores of aspirants who had applied for the posts in Fire and Emergency Services Kashmir in 2013, staged a protest on Saturday against the authorities demanding the release of the final selection list.
They were shouting slogans demanding the release of final selection list which as per them has been delayed by the authorities.
Manzoor Ahmad, an aspirant from Budgam district said despite passing of five years, authorities have failed to release final selection list. He said the recruitment process was earlier delayed by High court following a writ petition by some aspirants.
“Then again, in May 2018, the department issued notification asking aspirants to submit the forms again. We submitted the forms along with the charges; then exam was conducted followed by physical tests,” he said adding that there are around 7000 aspirants who are waiting for the selection list.
Another aspirant Manzoor Ahmad said despite assurances from the authorities there is no progress. “We are moving from pillar to post but things have remained unchanged on the ground,” he said.
The protestors appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Director Fire and Emergency Services to look into the matter.