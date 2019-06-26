Farooq welcomes reservation for people living along IB

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed granting of reservation to people living near the international border in J& K, saying the reservation on similar lines should have been given to people along international border falling in other states of the country.

In a statement he said that the NC welcomes the step of giving the benefits of reservation to people living near international border in J&K.

“The reservation will be beneficial to the people living near border areas, the benefits of the reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions will help them rise on the ladder of growth,” adding, “However GOI should not have singled out the J&K only in this regard, it would have been better if reservation on similar lines should have been given to people living in the border areas falling in other states like Arunachal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Gujrat, Mizoram, Punjab,” he said.



NC president said that the measure would improve condition of living of the people near the international border line in J&K.

“However people living along international border in other states are equally vulnerable and less developed as their counter parts in the J&K. I urge the central government to dole out the reservations to people living along international border in other states,” he added.