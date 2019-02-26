Farooq welcomes Pakistan's move of sending emissary to India

‘Move will de-escalate war like situation between two countries’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar:
National Conference and former chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that he was happy that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan sent its emissary to India—hoping that the move would de-escalate a war like situation between New Delhi and Islamabad.
“I am happy that Imran Khan sahib sent his representative to India where he had a meeting with Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Sushma Swaraj ji (Foreign Minister),” Abdullah said while welcoming former bureaucrat Farooq Ahmad Shah into the party fold.
Shah, an IAS, who was secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control and DMRRR, joined National Conference on Monday in presence of the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at Nawa-e-Subh in Srinagar.
Abdullah said he is optimistic that the Pakistan’s move would turn away the clouds of war that are currently hovering over the two countries.
A Hindu parliamentarian from Pakistan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and junior external affairs minister VK Singh on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.
Vankwani is a member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and, while the details of his meetings are not known, he told news agencies at the event that he will help mediate between the governments of both countries to defuse tension in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
At least 44 paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and several injured when a Jaish fidayeen identified as Adil Ahmad of Kakapora rammed his explosive laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.
Within minutes after the incident, India blamed Pakistan for the attack and threatened to take a revenge for their losses. However, Pakistan government refusing to have any hands in the attack has asked for “actionable evidence” to back its allegations. Abdullah said only a dialogue can solve the issues between India and Pakistan.
“Some people are pushing for a war. But war will achieve nothing. India and Pakistan have fought four wars, but nothing came out,” Abdullah said. “Pakistan should make strong efforts to stop terrorism from its soil. Otherwise they will be isolated in the international community and it will be bad for their people.” The three times chief minister said also raked up the issue of harassment of Kashmiri Muslims outside the valley. Abdullah said certain people are conspiring to divide India into two communities and provoke them to fight with each other. “It was good that Prime Minister at least spoke about Kashmiris but there are still organization who want to suppress Muslims in India,” Abdullah said.