Farooq welcomes Kartarpur corridor opening

‘Such initiatives need replication in JK’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 25:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday expressed happiness over the opening of Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan hoping that the Kartarpur spirit replicates itself in Jammu Kashmir.
Farooq, who represents the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, said the initiative would help Sikh community realize their long-pending demand of paying obeisance at one of their holiest places located across the border.
“The invitation from Pakistan to Indian leaders and legislators on the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor will bequeath both India and Pakistan a chance to further the cause of brotherhood and amity,” he said. “The initiative will help the people from across the border to get wind of cultural similarities between the two nations.”
Farooq said J&K beseeches for such initiatives as opening of borders and greater people-to-people contact across the border.
“We in J&K suffer immensely due to the animosity between India and Pakistan,” he said. “The need of the hour calls for replicating such initiatives as opening of Kartarpur corridor in our State.”
He said NC for the past 70 years had been vouching for affable India-Pakistan relations.
“We in National Conference have persistently maintained that Indo-Pak bonhomie will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in our peace-craving State. We have had four wars since 1947 and we weren’t able to achieve anything except destruction. I have time and again said that constituency of peace-loving people in the two nations far exceeds those who want war. Peace loving people across the border should impress upon their respective governments to bridge the divide and rekindle the process of interaction between the two countries which was initiated by late Vajpayee and then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and later by Manmohan Singh and his counterpart in Pakistan,” he said.
Welcoming the brigade commander level meeting between India and Pakistan at a border crossing in Poonch sector, he said such initiatives would bump up the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and help the populace across the Line of Control (LoC) to live in peace.
“NC has been a strong votary of 2003 ceasefire agreement. The meeting ended with both sides assuring to adhere to norms of 2003 ceasefire. I wish this step towards rapprochement acts as a precursor to more such friendly gestures,” he said.