Farooq visits Zain Ud Din Wali (RA) shrine

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Zain Ud Din Reshi (RA) at Ashmuqam, Pahalgam.

Party president while paying obeisance at the shrine said that the Reshi Culture of Kashmir underscored the need of living in amity with others. “The Reshis brought the essence of Islamic teaching to every household by localizing it. Their teachings touch a spectrum of issues encompassing both individual as well as the society in their fold. They talked of compassion, brotherhood and mutual respect which are pivotal aspects of any stable society. These great men paraphrased universal values in their poetry. I have come here to pray for peace and prosperity of my state. It is always spiritually elevating to come to places like these.”

Party President later visited Pahalgam, where scores of people from different hamlets of the lidder valley called upon him. The visiting delegations apprised the party president about the grimy tale of development deficit and paucity of basic amenities in their areas. The locals apprised the party president about the sheer inattention that the area has been subjected to ever since BJP-PDP took over the reins of power in their hands. Dr. Farooq assured the visiting delegations that he will take up the issues of development pertaining to Pahalgam at every forum.