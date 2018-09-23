Farooq visits PHQ, offers condolence to bereaved families of 3 cops

Srinagar, Sep 22:
Former Chief Minister J&K and member parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah today visited Police Headquarters here and met DGP, Dilbag Singh, and senior police officers of PHQ. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of three police personnel martyred in dastardly act of terror by some proscribed militant outfits, yesterday.
He expressed his anguish and said that police force was performing its lawful duties for maintaining peace and tranquility in the State and such acts are not only aimed at disturbing peace but also causing discomfort and loss to the civil society. He appreciated the role of police force, particularly the lower ranks who are helpful to people on day to day basis throughout the State and perform their duties under different circumstances. He said that we stand by the members of the force and their families in this hour of grief.
DGP, Dilbag Singh thanked Abdullah for his concern for J&K Police. He said such visit is a great morale booster for police personnel.