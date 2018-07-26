Farooq visits Faqir Gujree, takes stock of damages due to flashflood

Srinagar, July 25:
National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited Faqir Gujree on the outskirts of Srinagar and took stock of the extensive damage caused due to flash-floods in the area. Dr. Farooq Abdullah was accompanied by NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, District Development Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed and Youth Leader Ahsan Pardesi.
Dr. Farooq Abdullah sought a briefing of the damages caused in the area from the District Development Commissioner who gave and extensive briefing to the Member of Parliament about the damages caused to residential houses, link roads and power infrastructure in the area. Dr. Farooq Abdullah, while expressing solidarity with the local inhabitants, assured them of his full support in reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts and said he would dispense maximum possible funds from the MPLAD funds for this purpose.
Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Almighty that no lives were lost in the natural calamity and also expressed grief at the damages caused to the local mosque. The NC President asked the Administration to make the roads motorable as soon as possible and also restore power and water supply to the area on a priority basis.
On this occasion, Farooq also sought the administration’s prompt and effective action in conduction reconstruction and rehabilitation works in Harwan, Tailbal and adjoining areas of Dachigam that have suffered extensive damage due to the cloudburst.
Farooq said the ambulance provided for the local health center will be returned to the PHC as soon as possible and also announced the provision of an ultrasound machine for the PHC to benefit the local population.