Farooq slams State Govt on Art 35-A defence

‘Instead of defending, ASG stood for striking down parts of the article’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 02:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday denounced Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) for his statement in the Supreme Court that “there is an aspect of gender discrimination” in Article 35-A of the constitution.
The three-time chief minister was reacting to the stand taken by the ASG Tushar Mehta in the apex court on Friday.
During the hearing, the ASG agreed to the contention that Article 35-A and certain aspects needed to be debated upon and said, “It can’t be denied that there is an aspect of gender discrimination in it (Article 35A).”
In a statement issued here, Abdullah, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Srinagar, said, “Such a statement, if made before the SC on behalf of Jammu Kashmir government indicates that instead of defending the Article 35-A and asking for the challenge to be dismissed based upon earlier constitution bench judgment, the State government has virtually conceded before the SC that some parts of Article 35-A deserve to be struck down."
He also expressed concern that the Advocate General of Jammu Kashmir had been virtually sidelined and made to take a backseat in such a sensitive litigation concerning the unique legal history and constitutional status of Jammu Kashmir under Section 42 of the constitution of Jammu Kashmir.
“The Advocate General is appointed for the State and is obligated to represent and defend the interests of the people of the State. He is the constitutional authority and a guardian of the interests of the people of Jammu Kashmir before all courts,” Abdullah said.
He asked the government of J&K to take immediate steps to ensure that the State does not facilitate the striking down of Article 35-A by its subtle support and admissions made before the apex court.
On Friday, the Supreme Court deferred till January next year the crucial hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A, which provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu Kashmir, after the Government of India and the State government said that polls to local bodies would go on till December.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal and ASG Tushar Mehta, representing GoI and State government that the issue of Article 35-A was “very sensitive” and keeping in mind the law and order aspect, the hearing be held in January or March 2019.
Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the State from acquiring any immovable property in the state.
On August 6, the apex court had said that a three-judge bench would decide whether the pleas challenging Article 35-A should be referred to a five-judge constitution bench for examining the larger issue of alleged violation of the doctrine of basic structure of the constitution.
Several petitions including by political parties like the NC and the CPI (M), had also moved the Supreme Court in support of Article 35-A that empowers the State assembly to define “permanent residents” for bestowing special rights and privileges to them.
An NGO, 'Ikkjut Jammu', has also filed a plea seeking quashing of the provision.
It has said that Article 35-A furthers the “two nation theory which is against the theory of secularism”.
The State government, while defending article, had cited two verdicts of the constitution benches of the Supreme Court in 1961 and 1969, which had upheld the powers of the President under Article 370 (1) (d) of the constitution to pass constitutional orders.