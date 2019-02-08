Farooq slams Guv’s admin

‘No accountability on ground, people left to fend for themselves’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday decried the Governor’s administration for its “sloppy response” to the exigencies arising after recent snowfall in the Valley.
Farooq, the Member of Parliament for Srinagar parliamentary constituency, said, “The Governor’s administration has miserably failed to give a coordinated and effective response to the vagaries of weather this winter. People are facing problems due to non clearance of snow from roads. The arterials roads and other interior roads are yet to be cleared of snow.”
He said sluggishness and ineptitude that had crept in the State administration was taking its toll on day today lives of the people.
“I have been receiving complaints that many farmers who have suffered huge losses to their crops due to the vagaries of weather during the ongoing winter season haven’t been compensated,” he said. “Given the fact that the meteorological department had issued beforehand weather warning, the Governor’s administration and divisional administration in particular has failed to come up with an effective operational response to the incessant snowfall.”
Farooq said the tall claims of the incumbent administration are deflated by the passive power shutdown, blockages of roads and sever inundation across the Valley.
“I urge the administration to swiftly mitigate the problems faced by people in wake of the recent snowfall. The administration is duty-bound to ensure effective and basic amenities to people,” he said.
Stating that the recent snowfall has aggravated the power crisis in rural as well as urban areas, Farooq said, “People have been left to fend for themselves. There is no accountability on ground and the laidback attitude of the incumbent administration is pushing the already aggravated people to wall.”