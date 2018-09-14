Farooq Shah visits Jagti, listens to people’s grievances

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Sept 13:
Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Relief and Rehabilitation, Farooq Ahmed Shah today visited Jagti Township and took stock of grievances and issues of migrant families.
Zccording to an official, he was accompanied by the Relief Commissioner, ML Raina, Chief Engineer PHE, Ashok Gandotra, Superintendent Engineer PHE, JS Chib, Superintendent Engineer Urban, AS Wazir and other concerned officers.
While interacting with the residents, Farooq Shah said that government would take all the measures to make living conditions in the township more palatable for the migrant families.
He informed that the PHE department has implemented the scheme of four deep drill tube well costing Rs 7 cr by which shortfall of water in the area will be overcomed. He further directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the township.
Shah further informed that the renovation of flats will be done in the phased manner and further said that there will be no compromise on the quality of work and material. He said that the up-gradation work of stadium costing Rs 2 cr will be completed soon.
Responding to the demands related to transportation and repair of approach road to Nagrota, Shah assured that the matter would be taken at appropriate level and all the genuine demands would be redressed at the earliest.
While expressing his serious concern over the dilapidated conditions of the hospital, Shah directed the concerned authorities to expedite the ongoing works of improving infrastructural facilities and complete them in time bound manner. He further directed them to ensure immediate repair of damaged and dysfunctional sections in the hospital.
Later, Farooq Shah visited Muthi camp and took stock of problems being faced by the residents. He stressed upon the officers to work with zest and zeal to mitigate the problems of the people as soon as possible. Dereliction of the duties would not be tolerated, he maintained.