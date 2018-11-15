Farooq Shah reviews implementation of SEC decisions regarding relief disbursement

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 14:
Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmed Shah, on Wednesday held a follow up meeting regarding disbursement of enhanced SDRF relief to the orchardists affected by Nov 3/4 snowfall.
According to an official The decision to enhance the relief under SDRF was earlier taken at the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on November 9.
The meeting was informed that recent snowfall in the valley on 3rd and 4th November 2018 has been declared as a special natural calamity due to which large scale of damages and losses have happened to agriculture and horticulture crops.
It was given out that SEC has proposed the enhancement of the scale of relief from Rs 18000 per hectare to Rs 36000 per hectare for ‘perennial crops’ of which Rs 18000 would be from normal SDRF and Rs 18000 from the special state specific calamity head of SDRF, the official said.
He said that the meeting was also informed that SEC has approved immediate release of Rs 10 crore to the Deputy Commissioners for disbursement of relief to the affected farmers.
Shah directed officers that relief related matters should be taken up on priority. He also said that we should work in a transparent manner so that affected people may get benefit from it.
Special Secretary, DMRRR, Director Finance, Director Planning, Additional Secretary besides officials of said department attended the meeting, the official added.