Farooq Shah inspect WSSs at Dhansar, Jaggar

Urged for timely completion of languishing PHE projects
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 21:
The Secretary, Public Health Engineering (PHE) I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah today inspected Water Supply Scheme Dhansar Katra in district Reasi to take stock of its functioning.
The Secretary inspected reservoirs, in addition to touring water purifying units, alum tanks, bleaching unit, flash mixer cum stilling chamber, and pump room.
The Secretary was informed that the water treatment plant feeds potable drinking water to more than 50 thousand souls including pilgrims of Katra Town.
On the occasion, Farooq Shah said that the State is gifted with abundant water resources, adding it is our prime duty to protect and keep them pollution free. He said that consumers should use the supplied water judiciously without any wastage. The Secretary said that safeguarding of water resources is important and this is the moral and personal responsibility of the people to conserve water.
He said the government is duty bound to provide safe drinking water to the people and reaffirmed government’s resolve to eradicate water-borne diseases in the State. He directed for immediate cleaning of all surroundings of Dhansar WSS so that any possible contamination of water is avoided.
At Katra, Hoteliers delegation met the Secretary and demanded water supply without any break. He assured the delegation that your demands will be looked at and directed the concerned officers provide sufficient water supply to the Hoteliers so that their pilgrimage would not suffer.
The Secretary highlighted the importance of Katra town and said that pilgrims across the country arrive here to pay obeisance at Holy Cave of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
Besides, the Secretary also had a meeting with PHE Engineers to finalize the action plan for completion of languishing projects in the district. He was informed that there are eight ongoing languishing projects at a cost of Rs.56 cr out of which Rs.54.30 crore has been spent so far. It was also informed that 7 schemes will be completed by March 2019 and one scheme in next year.
On the occasion, the Secretary stressed upon officials to gear up their men and machinery and speed up work at grass root level so that people get clean drinking water facilities through these projects at an earliest.
Shah said that all the languishing projects should be strictly completed within the stipulated time frame. He also asked them to complete the fixed targets well in time and also stressed for judicious and transparency in the execution of the projects.
He emphasized upon all the officers and engineers of the PHE Department to work with added zeal and zest in order to ensure timely completion of all the languishing projects.
Later Shah visited PHE Sub Division Katra and inspected water testing laboratory and office complex and directed officers keep maintenance and cleanness of the office and surroundings.
He also visits Water Supply Scheme Jaggar and took stock of functioning of the scheme. Officers provided him with the details about the scheme.
Chief Engineer PHE Jammu Ashok Gandotra, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and officers of PHE department were accompanied with the Secretary.