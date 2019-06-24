Farooq Shah for bringing many Tangmarg under Rural Tourism

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stating that Ringawali and other adjoining areas have a huge potential of rural tourism, National Conference leader Farooq Ahmad Shah has said that these areas would be brought in the ambit of rural tourism after National Conference takes over in the state.

During his visit to Rangawali, Baderkoot etc, and other areas on Sunday, the former bureaucrat said that Rural Tourism was an evolving sector which has an immense potential to cater to the local areas. He said the Tourism industry is expanding beyond Gulmarg and he would ensure that it reaches to these areas also so that not only employment of local youth is guaranteed but also the economy gets a boost.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the locals complained of non-availability of basic facilities like Electricity polls, Portable Water Supply, and roads etc. The former IAS officer assured them that their grievances would be taken up with the authorities. The locals of these areas also assured full support to Shah in the upcoming assembly polls. (KNS)