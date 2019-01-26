Farooq Shah for adopting innovative, sustainable water conservation practices

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 25
: Secretary, PHE and I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah Friday called for adopting innovative and sustainable methods of water conservation for securing the future of the natural resource.
As per an official, the Secretary said this during the valedictory function of the 3-day training course for hydraulic engineers on water conservation here at the Institution of Engineers.
The training programme ‘Water Security: Best Practices for Conservation, Safety and Sustainability’ for 75 hydraulic engineers of Departments of PHE and I&FC, was designed to address the critical issues pertaining to the status of water resources in J&K and to train engineering professionals of J&K in water resource conservation, safety and sustainability, the official added.
The official said that the programme was sponsored by the Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU), Department of PHE, I&FC, and organized by National Institute of Hydrology, Western Himalayan Regional Centre, Jammu.
The Secretary enumerated various benefits of judicious water resource management and emphasized the need for such training programme so that the natural resource is preserved for future generations.
He added that water conservation is a global concern and “we should not take back seat to preserve our resource.”
Shah urged the participants to work with zeal and enthusiasm so that tangible results are achieved at the ground, besides providing quality water supply to the people.
He also distributed certificates among participants on the occasion and lauded the efforts of organizers of the event.
Executive Director, CCDU Vindo Gupta, Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, Superintending Engineer, CCDU Iftikhar Kakroo also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the need for conserving water resources, the official added.