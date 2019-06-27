Farooq seeks rectification of poor BSNL service along border areas

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MP Masoodi pitches for return of power projects to state

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday raised the issue of poor BSNL connectivity in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir State, saying the poor cellular, landline and Net connectivity has become a source of inconvenience for the subscribers that demanded immediate rectification.

Party President while speaking in the Parliament said the situation of BSNL connectivity in the border areas of the state has gone from bad to worst. “The people living in the far-flung border areas of the state maintain that the company has failed to come up with the expectations of the subscribers. Day in and day out, the dismayed customers of BSNL complain of weak signal, call drops, poor connectivity in the areas. I urge the concerned ministry to look into the issue and pay heed to the grievances of the people living along Border areas in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile party’s senior leader, Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi raised the query of increased power deficit in the state. “For past few years the government has miserably failed to increase the power production in the state. Ever since BJP PDP took reigns of the power, they have failed to add to the capacity of the existing poll of energy in the state," he said adding, "I take this opportunity and impress upon the GOI to ensure power projects are returned to the state government. Unfortunately the government does not seem to be making any sincere efforts in this direction. The move will act as a big confidence building measure in the state,” he said.