Farooq seeks audience with PM; to apprise him about JK situation

July 30, 2019 | PTI

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with his party members has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in the backdrop of the Centre's move to send 100 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to the Valley.

Farooq and two NC Lok Sabha members--Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone-- have sought time to meet the prime minister urgently, a senior party leader said here.

The party will also talk about the current situation in the state in the Lok Sabha for which the necessary notice has been given in the House, he said.

The NC leader said Farooq has also been trying to convene a meeting of opposition parties at the national level for evolving a consensus over the situation in the Valley.

"Efforts are on to forge a consensus at the national level with regard to the situation in Kashmir," he added.

The NDA-led government had recently announced that 100 more companies (10,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be sent to the state.

The government had said the troops were being deployed to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid and law and order duties in the Kashmir.