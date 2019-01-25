Farooq sabotaged 2000 peace talks with militants: Lone

‘They outsource Govt to security agencies’
Former Congress leader Vakil joins PC
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 24:
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Thursday accused National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah of sabotaging peace talk with militants in 2000.
Addressing a news conference while welcoming the former minsiter and Congress leader, Abdul Gani Vakil into the partyfold, Lone said during 2000 peace talks (with militants), it was Farooq Abdullah who involved media that was against the terms and conditions of the dialogue.
Vakil, who resigned from Congress in 2015, become the fourth prominent mainstream leader to join PC after PDP’s Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari and Muhammad Abbas Wani.
“When the first ceasefire took place in 2000. Talks were going on with the State government. It was supposed to be held without media coverage but upon reaching the Nehru Guest House, there was a lot of media,” Lone said. “It was from Farooq Sahab, from the Chief Minister’s office, that media got a call in order to sabotage talks.”
Lone was responding to a question about the latest statement of Abdullah on halting 'Operation All Out' launched against the militants in Kashmir if voted to power.
In November 2000, Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at New Delhi, in consultation with the State government then led by Abdullah had announced a ceasefire called Non-Initiation of Combat Operations (NICO) against the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen followed by peace talks.
However, the ceasefire ended in May after remaining in force for around 180 days.
Lone also accused NC of rigging 1987 polls and bringing gun into the Valley, “which led to the killing of one lakh people”.
“I am saying it to the extent of getting fatigue that if 1987 elections had not been rigged by NC, with the support of Congress, we would not have witnessed this bloodshed,” he said.
Lone, the formner minsiter in the PDP-BJP government in the State, also held Abdullah and his son former chief minister, Omar responsible for the killings that took place during their regimes.
“Give me the figures of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and killings between 1996 and 2002 and then again from 2008 to 2014. Who will believe this man (Farooq Abdullah),” Lone said. “If anybody loves these operations, it is these people. They always outsource government to security agencies.”