Farooq Renzu calls on Advisor Kumar

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Kashmir Society, Khawaja Farooq Renzu on Tuesday called on Advisor to Governor, Vijay Kumar.

In a statement Kashmir Society spokesperson said that during the interaction with the Advisor, Renzu discussed issues of development in J&K particularly Kashmir valley. He intimated the Advisor about importance of preserving various Sufi shrines, heritage sites mostly existing deep in forest areas.

He also informed the Advisor that during last 40 years forest treasures in J&K have been squeezed due to which precious glaciers have vanished. The pollution level both in Jammu and Srinagar has alarmingly increased because of non interest shown by various regimes during past 70 years as compared to its zero level pollution 70 years ago, Renzu told Advisor Kumar.