Farooq prays for peace in JK at Baba Reshi shrine

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday visited Baba Reshi, Gulmarg and paid obeisance at the shrine of venerated Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Payam Ud Din Reshi (RA).

Party president while paying obeisance at the shrine prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity to the state. While supplicating for peace in the state in particular the valley he said, “The Reshi Mystic Thought has an innate relation with the people of Kashmir. The contribution of such Sufis as Nund Reshi and his associates to the spiritualism and humanism in Kashmir is immense. Reshi culture was a scared mission dedicated to the cause of humanity as a whole and especially to offer succor and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir. They encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of Almighty was in the service of suffering man. These Reshis encouraged the people to love humanity and Allah. They exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, greed, lust, and excessive involvement in worldly affairs. These Reshis had attained the highest stages of spiritual refinement, awakening of self. They used their poetic genius and saying judiciously to make the erring man understand the essence of life and spirituality. I have come here to pay my obeisance at the venerated shrine. I prayed for peace and prosperity of the state and well-being of each and every individual living in our state. May the Almighty’s grace be on us and the coming generations.”

Meanwhile party’s additional general secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal visited the Shrine of Patron Saint of Kashmir Hazrat Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA) at Charar e Sharief. Dr Kamal prayed for the peace and prosperity at the shrine. He also had interactions with the people who had thronged the shrine.