Farooq prays for JK’s salvation from suffering, miseries

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member Parliament elect from Srinagar constituency Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered Jumat Ul Vida congregational prayers at Asaar-e-Sharief, Hazratbal.

Party president paid obeisance at the shrine and prayed for peace and prosperity of the State. He also participated in the Majlis of Durood-o-Azkar at the shrine. Part president supplicated for the salvation of the people of State from miseries and suffering.

Earlier party president was called upon by many delegations and individuals from all walks of life. The visiting delegations greeted the party president on the party’s impressive win from all the three parliamentary seats of Kashmir.

NC spokesperson in a statement said that while interacting with the party functionaries, workers and others who had thronged his residence party president cautioned the workers from complacency and smugness. “It is the first battle we have been able to win. However we have to maintain the momentum for the forthcoming Assembly elections. There is no scope for slumber and let-up, if protecting the individuality and esteem of the people of our state is our goal then we have to strive towards achieving that anticipated end. The party functionaries, workers have to remain in touch with the people and make efforts towards making stronger at grass roots. The mantra of the success is unity and integrity; at this juncture we should not let the demons of distrust and hostility divide us from achieving our goal. Our goal is explicit and clear; it is to protect the special status of state and secure the state to safe shores. I am sure that we will be able to achieve that with the active participation of people,” he said.

Party president said that much productive time of the state was lost to uncertainty which had been bequeathed upon the state by former BJP-PDP coalition. “However, now the time has come that we should take it upon ourselves to usher in an era of development and prosperity in state. I am sure that with Omar sahab in the steering position of the new government the state will touch new heights of development. People too have made their mood to give reins of power in the trusted hands of NC. Our party has the legacy of service and sacrifice, we will continue with our mission of serving the people of state irrespective of their caste, creed and religious affiliations.”