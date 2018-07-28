Farooq Peer is in-charge Secretary JKBOSE

Srinagar, July 27:
The J&K government on Friday appointed director academics Farooq Ahmad Peer as in-charge secretary JK Board of School Education (BOSE).
The order in this regard was issued by secretary school education department Rigzin Sampheal.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section (14) of the J&K BOSE Act, 1975 (Act No. XXVIII of 1975) and in supersession of notification SRO-234 of 2018 dated 24.05.2018 the Government hereby assign the additional charge of the post of Secretary JKBOSE Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer, on temporary basis in addition to his own duties with immediate effect till such time the government appoints a new secretary,” the order reads.
Earlier, the post was managed by director school education Kashmir (DSEK) G N Itoo as his additional assignment.
The post of secretary JKBOSE was left vacant from April this year after Veena Pandita was appointed as Chairperson JKBOSE.