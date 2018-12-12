Farooq pays tributes to Masoodi, Akbar

Srinagar, Dec 11:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to Maulana Masoodi on his death anniversary referring to him as an unforgettable character in the Kashmir’s political struggle against autocracy.
Dr. Farooq said that Masoodi remained the General Secretary of the party for thirty long years and was endowed with many qualities and spiritual proclivity. “His contribution to the socio political emancipation of Kashmir is immense. He was a rare politician who blended social service and simplicity with politics. He will be remembering for his uncorrupted disposition and farsightedness,” he said.
“Kashmir owes its state anthem to this great personality, the need of the hour is to up hold and strengthen the idea of Kashmir which was watered by such great men as Maulana Masoodi,” he said
Meanwhile Dr Farooq paid glowing tributes to Sofi Muhammad Akbar on his death anniversary. “Sofi sahib stood in the forefront protecting the interests of people against the machinations of those powers which were inimical to the state’s special status. He gave unbridled sacrifices for Kashmir and shall be remembered for his long term association with Sher-e-Kashmir,” he said.