Farooq pays tributes to Hamdani, Konchack

April 01, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday paid tributes to veteran freedom fighter, noted legal luminary Khwaja Ghulam Nabi Kochak and noted socio-religious personality Ghulam Nabi Hamdani on their annual death anniversaries.

While paying tributes, Dr. Farooq said that the need of the hour is to emulate the passion of such people in our lives. “Younger generation should read about such personalities and draw inspiration from their lives. On this day I pay glowing tributes to both Moulana Ghulam Nabi Hamdani sahib and G N Kochack. May Almighty Allah bless their souls.



Shah demands cold stores, nursing schools in Tangmarg

Srinagar, Mar 31: National Conference leader Farooq Ahmad Shah today underscored the need for cold stores and nursing schools in Tangmarg.

Shah who is likely to be NC’s assembly election candidate from Tangmarg said during his interactive meetings in Sarewarpora, Warpora and Serevdagarpora villages that the youth of this constituency have not been given adequate opportunities to prove their talent.

Farooq Shah said that special attention would also be paid to girl education and he and his party National Conference would consider establishing a nursing school here so that girls of the area are provided a job oriented education.

Shah added that education is the most important thing for young boys and girls and he would focus on providing opportunities for youth of his constituency to pursue higher and technical studies without any hassle. (KNS)