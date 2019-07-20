About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq pays obeisance at Hazratbal shrine

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered Friday Congregational prayers at Assar e Sharief Dargah Hazratbal.
While paying obeisance at the shrine party president prayed for peace and prosperity to the state. He supplicated for harmony and tranquility to the people of the state. He also participated in the Majlis- e -Durood o Azkar on the occasion. Party president also prayed for long lasting peace in the sub continent.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq pays obeisance at Hazratbal shrine

              

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered Friday Congregational prayers at Assar e Sharief Dargah Hazratbal.
While paying obeisance at the shrine party president prayed for peace and prosperity to the state. He supplicated for harmony and tranquility to the people of the state. He also participated in the Majlis- e -Durood o Azkar on the occasion. Party president also prayed for long lasting peace in the sub continent.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;