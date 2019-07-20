Farooq pays obeisance at Hazratbal shrine

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered Friday Congregational prayers at Assar e Sharief Dargah Hazratbal.

While paying obeisance at the shrine party president prayed for peace and prosperity to the state. He supplicated for harmony and tranquility to the people of the state. He also participated in the Majlis- e -Durood o Azkar on the occasion. Party president also prayed for long lasting peace in the sub continent.