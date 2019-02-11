Farooq pays obeisance at Ajmer shrine

Srinagar, Feb 10:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday offered obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moin-ud-Din Chisti at Ajmer Shareef.
Dr Farooq prayed for peace and prosperity in the state. “Peace is the inward dimension of Islam. Kashmir has been the cradle of sufis and mystics who have bequeathed us with the values of tolerance and forbearance. Jammu and Kashmir has been the richest reservoir of Sufi traditions, a tradition which is integral to the Kashmiri ethos,” he said.
Dr Farooq said that Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chisti held aloof the torch of brotherhood and camaraderie in the sub continent.
“Khwaja sb is regarded as the foremost preachers of Sufism among the sufis of world. He helped to shape the Muslim society of India. He raised his voice against the social inequality. His message espoused the message of Allah’s love, piety and veneration of Prophet (PBUH). His writings have influenced many and many more will continue to benefit from the spiritual experiences of Khwaja sb,” he said adding, “I have prayed for peace to return to our state. I hope that the coming days will increase the prospects of peace in the valley.”