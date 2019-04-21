Farooq participates in Nimaz e Jinazah of Mian Altaf’s daughter, condoles with grieved family

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir national conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday attended the Nimaz e Jinazah of the daughter of party’s senior leader and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmad at Baba Nagri, Kangan.

Party’s senior leaders including general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rathar, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Basharat Bukhari, Sharief Ud din Shariq, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Manzoor Wani, G R Naaz and Mushtaq Guroo participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinazah.

The Nimaz-e-Jinazah was held at 2.30 pm at Babanagri-Wangat in Kangan area of Central Kashmir.

Party president personally condoled with Mian family in this hour of grief praying for peace to the soul of departed and much needed strength to the grieved family members to bear the inconsolable loss.

It is pertinent to mention here that party’s rank and file stands in solidarity with Mian Altaf in this hour of grief.

