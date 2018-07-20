Farooq, Omar visit Kupwara, express solidarity with Mir Saifullah

Kupwara, 19:
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the residence of Former Minister and Senior Party Leader Mir Saifullah in Kupwara and expressed solidarity with him and his family on the demise of his brother, Late Ghulam Mohuiddin Mir.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mr. Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and said the entire party stands in solidarity with Mir Saifullah and his family in this hour of loss.
Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were accompanied by NC Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, District President Kupwara and MLC Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, Party Treasurer Sardar Shammi Singh Oberoi, Political Advisor Tanvir Sadiq, Former MLC Nasir Ahmed Khan, Haji Muhammad Sultan Wani, YNC District President Zahid Mughal and various functionaries of the party’s parent and youth wing.
Meanwhile, Party Vice President Omar Abdullah also visited the residence of renowned religious, political and social personality and Fomer MLA Beerwah, Late Manzoor Ahmed Narbali and expressed solidarity with his son Syed Manzoor Ahmed Narbali and the entire family on the demise of Late Manzoor Ahmed Narbali who passed away on Wednesday. Late Manzoor Ahmed Narbali had served as the District Secretary of the Party. Omar Abdullah highlighted his selfless service to the people and said his legacy would continue to inspire people to serve the people with dedication and honesty.