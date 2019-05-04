Farooq, Omar visit Beerwah to condole Matoo, Khan

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday visited the residence of Prof. Abdul Majeed Matoo (former registrar Kashmir University) to condole the demise of his elder brother Haji Ghulam Mohammad Matoo of Kandhama.

The duo while condoling with the grieved family prayed for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the grief-stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss.

Among others party’s general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Ex-MLA Dr Muhammad Shafi accompanied the president and the vice president to Beerwah. The leaders also recited Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for peace to his soul.

The duo also paid a visit to the grief-stricken family of late Ghulam Muhammad Wani, who had passed away the other day at the age of 121. The deceased was associated with party and was closely associated with Sher- e- Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in his struggle for the socio-political emancipation of the people of the state.



