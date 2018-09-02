Farooq, Omar thank Kargil voters

Sagar, Nasir felicitate winning candidates
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 01:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday thanked the people of Kargil for reposing faith in NC after it became the single-largest party in the LAHDC Kargil polls.
Congratulating all the party workers who worked tirelessly in ensuring the party’s win, Farooq said, “I express gratitude to the people of Kargil for reposing faith in NC in spite of the challenges the party is facing. The win is a testimony to our commitment of ensuring a society where everyone is equal irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion or colour.”
Asking the elected representatives to become the agents of change, Farooq said, “God has given you an opportunity to work for welfare of the people and its upto you now to come up to their expectations. People rejected money and instead gave their stamp of approval for the stand NC has been espousing for all these years.”
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah in his congratulatory message expressed happiness over the performance of party candidates in LAHDC elections.
Reiterating the party’s resolve of working for the downtrodden and the poorest of the poor, Omar said, “The electoral success in these elections for our party is very heartening and I thank people of Kargil with all my heart for their support and love. However, the real work begins now with people expecting more from us.”
Asking all the elected councilors to work honestly without any bias, Omar said, “I take this opportunity to congratulate Kargil district president Haji Hanifa Jan, Qamar Ali Akhoon and other party functionaries from Kargil for putting in their best in these elections. I also congratulate G S Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, and office bearers for their guidance and support.”
Meanwhile, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and senior party functionaries also congratulated the winning candidates in LAHDC polls.
The leaders in their joint message thanked the people of Kargil for making NC the single-largest party.