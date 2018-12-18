Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Mujahid on his death anniversary

‘Conflagration of Gurudawara Singh Sabha unfortunate’
Srinagar, December 17:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to party’s veteran leader Sadar ud din Mujahid on his 27th death anniversary.
Dr. Farooq Abdullah while paying tributes to the veteran leader said that he worked for the socio-political emancipation of the people of state throughout his life. ”He was a dedicated political leader who with Sher-e-Kashmir contributed a lot to strengthen party at grass roots,” he said.
Omar Abdullah in his message said that the veteran leader contributed a lot to people’s moment for their rights. “He was an epitome of sacrifice and struggle. He suffered immensely along with sher-e-Kashmir for the socio-political emancipation of common masses of Kashmir,” he said.
Meanwhile, Farooq expressed heartfelt grief at the conflagration of Gurudawara Singh Sabha, Samandari hall, in Chatisinghpora hamlet of south Kashmir.
Terming the incident highly unfortunate, Dr. Farooq said that the fire at the revered Gurdudwara has saddened him. “The administration should maintain and install fire extinguishing and other equipments at all places like these in order to avoid any eventuality,” he said adding, “I urge the administration to restore the edifice to its pristine glory. The administration should ensure all possible help in the restoration job.”
Meanwhile Dr. Farooq urged the incumbent administration to do a review of safety parameters at all the shrines of the state.