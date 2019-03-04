Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Mirwaiz Yasin Hamdani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 02:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah paid tributes to the noted socio-religious personality of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Moulna Muhammad Yasin Hamdani on his death anniversary.
Paying tributes to the noted scholar Dr. Farooq said, “Late Mirwaiz Hamdani was known for his spiritual and scholarly endowments. Moulana sahib was a luminary who lent immense sacrifices for the socio-political emancipation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. A long term associate of Sher-e-Kashmir, he faced confinement along with Sheikh Sahib in their struggle against the autocratic rule of Maharaja. I pay tributes to him.”
Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to late Mirwaiz Yasin Hamdani said, “Sher e Kashmir held the late Mirwaiz in deep veneration. His labor for the emancipation of poor and destitute is immense. His scholarly disposition will be remembered for all times to come.”
Among others, party General Secretary, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary, Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Pirzada Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf Ahmad and Irfan Shah also paid tributes to late Mirwaiz Yasin Hamdani.