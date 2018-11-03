Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Mehdi, Masudi

Srinagar, November 02, 2018:
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah paid tributes to noted Shia leader and scholar, Aga Syed Mehdi on his 18th Martyrdom Anniversary.
“Shaheed Aga Syed Mehdi Sahab was a man of the masses and had great knowledge of Islam and history. He worked tirelessly for the downtrodden and the destitute and was their voice. Today on his 18th Martyrdom Anniversary, I pay him my tributes,” NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah said in his message on the occasion.
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah also paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Aga Syed Mehdi on his 18th Death Anniversary and recollected the late leader’s numerous contributions to the society and community. “Shaheed Aga Sahab’s sacrifice cannot be forgotten. He laid down his life for the principles of truth, courage and peace. He lived his life for the people and espoused the just cause. On Aga Sahib’s 18th Death Anniversary today, I offer him my tributes”, Omar Abdullah said in his message.
They also expressed their heartfelt grief over the demise of Prof. Peerzada Ali Muhammad Masudi.
In a joint statement the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Meanwhile senior leaders including party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary sheikh Mustafa kamal, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Nasir Aslam Wani and other party functionaries have also expressed grief over the demise of Masudi sahib and expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved Masudi, Shah, Buch, Mirza families.