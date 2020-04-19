Farooq, Omar pay tributes to late NC leaders on death anniversaries

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid tributes to National Conference veteran, former party treasurer and Ex-MLA Zadibal Sadiq Ali on his ninth death anniversary.

Extolling his political acumen and literary disposition, NC president said, “Late Sadiq Sahib was a man of integrity and principles. His was a versatile personality, a writer, a proficient speaker; he has left long-lasting impressions on his colleagues and associates, even his detractors could help but get captivated with his persona. I pay my earnest tributes to him on his death anniversary, may Almighty grant him highest echelons in Jannah.”

NC vice President while paying tributes to the late leader said, “Late Sadiq Ali was a conscious politician, an environmentalist, an accomplished writer. He contributed a lot to the society through his intellectual skills and performed his duties in various capacities inside the party, and as an MLA with utmost dedication. I pay my earnest tributes to him. I pray for eternal peace to the soul.” Late Sadiq Ali was the father of Political advisor to Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq.

NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have also paid glowing tributes to party veteran, EX MLA and former Minister Sheikh Abdul Jabbar on his 30th anniversary.

