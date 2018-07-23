About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Farooq, Omar pay tribute to late Sogami

Published at July 23, 2018 01:44 AM 0Comment(s)24views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jul 22:

 National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have in a joint statement paid tributes to late Ghulam Nabi Sogami, a former minister, senior leader of the party and grandfather of former MoS Home Nasir Aslam Wani.
Both Farooq and Omar recalled what they said selfless contributions of late Sogami for the public welfare “including the facility of drinking water and irrigation facilities for the hapless populations of Lolab area of Kupwara district”.
The party is organizing a Fateha ceremony on the eve of his 37th death anniversary during which holly Quran would be recited and his contributions will be recalled, NC statement said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top