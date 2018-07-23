Farooq, Omar pay tribute to late Sogami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 22:
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have in a joint statement paid tributes to late Ghulam Nabi Sogami, a former minister, senior leader of the party and grandfather of former MoS Home Nasir Aslam Wani.
Both Farooq and Omar recalled what they said selfless contributions of late Sogami for the public welfare “including the facility of drinking water and irrigation facilities for the hapless populations of Lolab area of Kupwara district”.
The party is organizing a Fateha ceremony on the eve of his 37th death anniversary during which holly Quran would be recited and his contributions will be recalled, NC statement said.