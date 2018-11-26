Farooq, Omar pay tribute to Khwaja Sanaullah Bhat

Srinagar, 25 Nov:
President National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday paid tributes to the veteran journalist and the father figure of press in Kashmir khwaja Sonaullah Bhat on his ninth death anniversary.
Dr Farooq Abdullah while paying tributes said, “Khwaja Sahib was devoted to press and he was the one who introduced street sale of news papers. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt tributes to the great son of the soil,” he said.
Vice president Mr. Omar Abdullah said that khwaja sahib was among the pioneers of journalism in Kashmir and his contribution to journalism will act as a light house for the generations to come. "It was he who used the offset printing press for his daily. He also introduced photo journalism in our state. He was the undisputed king of Kashmir’s Urdu journalism. May almighty bless his soul,” he said.