Farooq, Omar pay tribute to Karunanidhi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran Tamil leader and former five term Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi who passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.
Farooq Abdullah reached Chennai on Wednesday to pay homage to the veteran leader and will also participate in his funeral ceremony.
In his message, Farooq Abdullah said Kalaignar’s career exemplified the virtues of selfless service, leadership and empathy for the downtrodden and that his role in the Dravidian movement was extraordinary and pivotal.
In his message, Party Vice President Omar Abdullah said Kalaignar’s contributions to the country and Tamil Nadu would be remembered for generations to come and that in his demise the country had lost a veteran leader, a social justice crusader and an empathetic visionary.
Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered their heartfelt condolences to the family of M Karunanidhi and thousands of his supporters across the world.